TCS wins record title for world's largest programming game

Applied research engineer to initially support development of the model architecture and interface for the bio digital twin initiative. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that it has named Iris Shelly as a Scientist in its Medical & Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. Shelly, an applied research engineer with expertise in biomedical signal processing and low-power devices, joined NTT Research in June 2021. She was most recently a Senior Applied Research Engineer at BIOTRONIK/Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. where she designed, developed and validated cardiac arrhythmia detection algorithms. Shelly brings this experience to the MEI Lab where she will initially work on model architecture and the interface for the bio digital twin initiative. Following Shelly’s initial research priorities, she will work on several other aspects of the bio digital twin initiative, including disease-related aspects of the model.