Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor Thanks Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee After Film Garners Appreciation on OTT

Nick Jonas was hospitalized after an accident on the set of his new show. TMZ reports that the pop star was taken to the hospital by ambulance after an undisclosed accident. As of right now, he’s back at home, but the incident had him there for a while. Monday, the superstar is scheduled to appear on The Voice, and that will still happen according to their report. Back in 2018, Jonas suffered a hand injury after a show in Mexico. People online are wondering what this new show could be because of the secrecy surrounding his injury. His representatives won’t give a name or the stunt that caused all of this fervor. Chances are, people will figure it out soon. But for now, his fans are just happy that he’s going to be alright after such a scary moment.