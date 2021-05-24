Local students named to President's List

The UAB Honors College has selected Mark Bevensee, Ph.D. as its new assistant dean. Dr. Bevensee joins the Honors College with over 20 years of experience at UAB. He holds multiple academic appointments; he is a professor in the Department of Cell, Developmental and Integrative Biology in the School of Medicine, with secondary appointments in the Department of Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences and the Department of Neurobiology. He continues to direct the SOM Renal Module, has co-directed the Master of Science in Biomedical and Health Sciences program, has previously taught in the UAB Honors College’s Science and Technology Honors (STH) program, and serves as the Education and Training Director of the UAB Childhood Cystic Kidney Disease Core Center, which is now affiliated with the UAB Kidney Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE) program. In 2012, he received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching for the Joint Health Science Departments.