Local students named to President's List

By Angela Price
myeasternshoremd.com
 4 days ago

CLEMSON, SC — Four students from Queen Anne's County were named to the spring 2020 President's List for Clemson University: Virginia Leigh Blandford of Grasonville, majoring in Biological Sciences; Anna Margaret Bowen of Stevensville, majoring in Nursing; Melissa Kate Judge of Queenstown, majoring in Bioengineering; and Taylor Marie Judge of Queenstown, majoring in Management.

