newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ally Brooke Reveals She Is Secretly Working on Her First Solo Album, Says ‘It Will Be a Huge Piece of Her Heart’

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Ally Brooke, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, says she has secretly been working on her first solo album. The singer is busy recording songs and says it will be “a huge piece of her heart”. “So I am working on my very first solo album, which is pretty unbelievable for me. It’s pretty special and I’ve been working in Miami. From Blinding Nights to Save Your Tears: Listen to 7 Billboard Ranked Songs by The Weeknd for Some Monday Motivation.

sportsgrindentertainment.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Ally Brooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Fifth Harmony#Contactmusic Com#Bts#Singer Ally Brooke#Blinding Nights#World#Motivation#Politics#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSoompi

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Talks About The Achievements Of Her Solo Debut Album, What Kind Of Artist She Wants To Be, And More

The upcoming June issue of Elle Korea stars BLACKPINK’s Rosé on the cover!. In the interview following the photo shoot, Rosé talked about her amazing achievements with her solo debut album “R.” Last month, Guinness World Records revealed that the music video for Rosé’s title track “On The Ground” had been officially recognized as the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist. Rosé is also the first to top Billboard’s global charts as both a soloist and as a group. “On The Ground” debuted at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Robin Thicke's Son Julian Praises His Dad for Getting Him a Photo With Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Teams Up With Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas To Promote Her Lounge; NeNe Calls Peter A “Restaurant Lounge Mogul”

Despite arguably being the OG of OGs, NeNe Leakes’ departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was very disappointing. She closed her laptop in the middle of a Zoom reunion never to return, after failed contract negotiations, and rumors of a firing, which led her to forgo her peach. And to put the nail in the coffin, she’s called out the network, Andy Cohen particularly, and has been trying to rally fans to boycott Bravo. No matter how much Marlo Hampton hopes, it looks like NeNe’s time as a housewife really is over for good.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez works out in Miami in activewear from Australian label Stax with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a lilac workout set from an Australian activewear label on Thursday as she continued her romantic tour of Miami with ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. The newly loved-up star, 51, who recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor nearly 17 years after their failed engagement, was wearing Stax, an affordable gym brand founded by Perth couple, Matilda Murray and Don Robertson.
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kim Kardashian Wants Nothing To Do With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have something in common and Kim is apologizing for it. Kim Kardashian recently had to take down a new level on her popular smartphone game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. That’s because it appeared to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama-filled ditching of the royal family.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Olivia Rodrigo launches her first album and her fans make it a trend in networks

Music critics and her fans praised the new album, ‘Sour,’ after the Californian singer released her first single, ‘Drivers license’ in January. “This album is literally (for) NO SKIPPING (songs)! #SOUROlivia masterpiece, ”Joy Wilson tweeted. The singer, who composed most of the songs on her new album, released ‘Drivers license’...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Still smiling! Camilla Franks looks fabulous in animal print as she steps out for the first time since undergoing ovary removal surgery that she says left her 'with a broken heart'

She underwent preventative surgery to have her ovaries removed earlier this month, as she continues to battle breast cancer. But Camilla Franks refused to let the recent procedure dampen her mood on Thursday, as she stepped out in Sydney wearing a bold outfit and a bright smile. Surrounded by her...
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Brooke Shields on Her Secret to Soft, Supple Skin

We all have celebrities we’ve always admired. You know, the ones who have graced so many screens and magazine covers we’ve lost count. Or the ones we feel connected to without ever meeting them. For me, the first one who comes to mind is Brooke Shields. She’s authentic and a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Throughout her decades-long career, she’s starred in over 40 movies. The multi-hyphenate mogul is also a mom to two daughters, Rowan and Grier. Needless to say, she does a lot.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sunrise host Natalie Barr reveals she struggled with motherhood when her sons were young and even went back to work early because she 'found it hard to be at home with kids'

Sunrise host Natalie Barr has spoken candidly about struggling with motherhood when her sons, Lachlan and Hunter, were young. The 53-year-old Seven presenter admitted it was extremely difficult to balance her TV career with raising her children. 'I was barely keeping it together. I went back to work in three...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
People

Pregnant Christine Quinn Reveals She’s Writing Her First Book Titled How To Be a Boss Bitch

The Selling Sunset star shared on Sunday that she's working on her first book, a memoir fittingly titled How To Be a Boss Bitch. "I have a big announcement that's dear to my heart and I wanted to share it with you all. Something super exciting is coming and I've been holding it in forever. I can finally announce that it's official. I am writing a book!" Quinn announced on Twitter.