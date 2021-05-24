Ally Brooke Reveals She Is Secretly Working on Her First Solo Album, Says ‘It Will Be a Huge Piece of Her Heart’
Singer Ally Brooke, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, says she has secretly been working on her first solo album. The singer is busy recording songs and says it will be "a huge piece of her heart". "So I am working on my very first solo album, which is pretty unbelievable for me. It's pretty special and I've been working in Miami.