Ally Brooke Reveals She Is Secretly Working on Her First Solo Album, Says ‘It Will Be a Huge Piece of Her Heart’

Despite arguably being the OG of OGs, NeNe Leakes’ departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta was very disappointing. She closed her laptop in the middle of a Zoom reunion never to return, after failed contract negotiations, and rumors of a firing, which led her to forgo her peach. And to put the nail in the coffin, she’s called out the network, Andy Cohen particularly, and has been trying to rally fans to boycott Bravo. No matter how much Marlo Hampton hopes, it looks like NeNe’s time as a housewife really is over for good.