newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

'Multiple fatalities:' ODOT sued over highway intersection

By Pat Kruis
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxvA2_0a8ydRhE00 A Bear Drive wreck that killed woman spurs a new lawsuit against Jefferson County and ODOT

Ron Adams is suing Jefferson County and the Oregon Department of Transportation for not taking action to fix the intersection, Bear Drive and Highway 97, where a collision killed his ex-wife.

Mid-afternoon last Aug. 18, a line of northbound cars waited for a driver to turn left from Highway 97 onto SW Bear Drive. The driver of a semi-truck did not brake in time for the slowing traffic and crashed into that line of cars. The semi then swerved into the southbound lane and collided head on with a Volvo, killing Nadia Rankov Adams instantly.

"She was a force of nature. She was an artist, an author, she was a singer, a poet," says Adams. She was the mother of their three children. "And her life was taken by the state's lack of action. They have failed."

That day at the morgue, Adams says he held Nadia's body in his arms. "I promised her I would get that intersection fixed."

In March, Jane Paulson, attorney for Rankov Adams' estate, filed an intent to sue Jefferson County and the State of Oregon. "My office is investigating the lack of action taken by Jefferson County, which inactions may have caused and/or contributed to Ms. Adams' death by not making the intersection—which has been known for several accidents, including multiple fatalities—safer to the public."

In the past five years, 15 serious accidents have occurred there. Many of the wrecks involved chain-reaction rear-end collisions when drivers slow to turn left.

In addition to Rankov Adams' death, a mother and her three sons were killed at that intersection in May of 2016.

"It's basically a death trap," says Adams. "The thing about the highway there is it has deep ditches on both sides. No space to pull over."

Rankov Adams drove between Redmond, where she lived, and Madras, where she worked.

"She actually asked her boss not to drive to that store specifically because 97 is such a dangerous road," says Adams. "And it scared her to drive it."

Adams says the intersection scared him back in the '80s when he drove to his job at Bright Wood.

"How many more people have to die before they take action?" says Adams.

Jefferson County and ODOT recognize the danger of this stretch of Highway 97. ODOT would like to address the issue immediately by closing Bear Drive and Eureka Lane at Highway 97.

People attending a public hearing April 28 did not like that idea, and neither does Adams.

"It's a Band-Aid," says Adams. "They need to widen it out and give it turn lanes just like they have the rest of the highway all the way through."

ODOT has said repeatedly they will not put left turn lanes at Bear Drive. Currently, 11,000 vehicles daily travel that length of Highway 97. As those traffic volumes increase, ODOT expects to reduce the number of access points along the highway. Bear Drive will not be one of those access points.

"We will not waste money on something that's not part of the long-term plan," says Bob Townsend with ODOT.

Townsend says ODOT wants to close Bear Drive as soon as possible. "We're comfortable proceeding now and not waiting because certainly there are going to be more accidents out there as time goes on."

ODOT will not move forward without backing from the county. Jefferson County Commissioners still want to weigh feedback from their constituents.

The county denied the estate's claim saying, "This accident occurred on Highway 97. Highway 97 is within the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Transportation."

Adams doesn't know how much money he'll ask for in his lawsuit. "I haven't even considered money," says Adams. "This isn't about money. This is about saving the lives of people who drive through there on a regular basis."

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
182
Followers
507
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Traffic Accident#Traffic Fatalities#Traffic Lanes#Transportation Department#State Department#Volvo#Madras#Bright Wood#Intersection#Multiple Fatalities#Northbound Cars#Left Turn Lanes#Collided Head#Eureka Lane#Sw Bear Drive#Attorney#Brake#Ms Adams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas Fire on front lines of education ahead of wildfire season

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and firefighters want public to be prepared for another potentially devastating yearAs reports of drought conditions persist across much of the western United States, the trauma of last year's wildfire season remains fresh on the minds of Oregonians. Perhaps nowhere is that more apparent than in Clackamas County, where residents both rural and urban understand how the course of a fire and evacuation levels can change in a moment's notice, threatening personal safety, property and way of life. Clackamas County is somewhat of a perfect microcosm for the larger state of Oregon. It's a place...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fewer vaccinations keep Clackamas County at high COVID risk

Officials plan to schedule more community shot clinics at schools in rural areasClackamas County officials plan to submit their equity plan to the state in an effort to move out of the high-risk level for COVID. But a big issue is not having enough county residents who are vaccinated. Gov. Kate Brown drew the line: When a county gets to 65% of its residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, that county would move down in risk level. Clackamas County is close. Philip Mason-Joyner, the director of Clackamas County Public Health, told KOIN 6 News on May 27...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Legendary Oregon City municipal judge leaves for South Dakota

Laraine McNiece known statewide for mock graveyard, juvenile court, safety messagesAfter more than 20 years as the legendary Oregon City municipal judge, Laraine McNiece retired at the end of May to move back to South Dakota. "I'm sad to leave, but I'm also really looking forward to this next chapter," she said. McNiece started in 2001 with a contract as OC's municipal judge, but she worked as the city's pro-tem judge for a couple of years prior to that. She still has family in South Dakota, where she lived until moving west at the age of 8. McNiece is known...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Hardesty slams PBOT contractor with 'thin blue line' flag

Transportation bureau commissioner said the company declined to remove the pro-police symbol. City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty slammed a city contractor shown displaying a pro-police emblem while on the clock — but said there was little she could do after the company declined her request to remove the symbol. Hardesty released a statement on the matter after a photo surfaced on Twitter showing an Oregon Concrete Solutions-branded truck with an emblem of the "thin blue line" flag affixed to the front driver's side panel. The truck was parked near a sidewalk expansion project on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard near...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Jennings Lodge, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

TriMet engineer to speak on Oak Lodge governance issues

Jennings Lodge resident Leah Nagely Robbins will address transportation past, future.Members of the public can join the Oak Lodge Governance Project (OLGP) at noon on June 12 for "The Roads We Travel: Intersections and evolution of our local pathways." Jennings Lodge resident Leah Nagely Robbins will, among other things, examine the question, "How can we get to where we want to go if we don't know where we are?" Robbins will provide an incomplete transportation history of the unincorporated Oak Grove/Jennings Lodge area, delving into how the pathways and desired lines around and through this area evolved over time....
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

COVID cases fall 25% as Multnomah County risk to be lowered

Hospitalizations for the virus also fell to 224 on May 26, the lowest level in the past five weeks. The day before COVID-19 restrictions were scheduled to ease in Multnomah County, the Oregon Health Authority reported that new cases dropped by 25% from the previous week. During the week of May 17- 23, just 3,090 new daily cases were reported, the health authority said on Wednesday, May 26. Of those 339 were reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also fell to 224, the lowest level in the past five weeks. Week-to-week deaths were 37, down from 57 the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas Fire chief hired at troubled Hillsboro department

Fred Charlton takes on city's division training position, which is currently subject of a legal complaint.Fred Charlton, who was the chief of the Clackamas Fire District until his May 1 retirement, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training. Charlton's new position in Hillsboro is one subject of a retaliation and discrimination complaint against the city and two other top Hillsboro Fire officials by two current employees, who had applied for the role but weren't hired, according to the complaint. Clackamas Fire's leadership was criticized for its handling of the Riverside Fire last September, which burned nearly 150,000 acres in...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Explosive charges demolish defunct Newberg paper mill

Thunderous explosion marks continued work to demolish and scrap the former newsprint fabrication plant. On May 5, near noon, Newberg was rocked by a booming sound emanating from south of the city. Dogs barked, car alarms blared and social media sites were sent into a frenzy, but in the end it was just another indicator that a historic local landmark's days are numbered. The manmade thunder, it was later revealed, came about when a contractor set off explosive charges in one of the buildings that made up the former WestRock paper mill sandwiched between Wynooski, 11th and River streets and...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet bus driver shot Saturday in Northeast Portland

Police do not believe the driver, who was seriously wounded, was the intended target of the shooting.A TriMet driver was shot and wounded behind the wheel of a bus in East Portland on Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to police, an East Precinct officer was in the vicinity on another call around 7 p.m. May 22 when she heard gunfire near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street. She and other officers responded and found the wounded driver, who was transported to an area hospital. TriMet released...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County seeks early easing of COVID-19 restrictions

The Oregon Health Authority reports that virus cases, deaths and hospitlizations trended down on Sunday, May 23.Reported new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations trended down Sunday, May 23, three days before Multnomah County hopes the Oregon Health Authority will ease restrictions after missing the first deadline to apply to be reclassified. The health authority reported 334 new cases and four additional deaths on May 23. That compare to 509 new cases and five new deaths on Saturday, May 22. State health officials also reported there were 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, which is 10 fewer than Saturday....
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

1996: Celebrating the arrival of irrigation in county

County and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs agree on land transfer 50 years ago 100 YEARS AGO May 12, 1921 A.B. Borquist, expert installer and photographer, completed this week the installation of a modern X-Ray machine in the offices of Drs. Haile and Cosineau in Madras. This machine, which is the most modern on the Pacific Coast, was purchased from Louis A. Daoust of Portland, and at its completion, cost the local physicians approximately $3,000. To the average person the X-ray is a very interesting machine. It consists of three main parts with many accessories. Its principal parts are the...
Metolius, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Abandoned commercial building burns in Metolius

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 701 Jefferson Ave. in Metolius at 2:19 a.m. An abandoned commercial building burned early Thursday morning, May 13 in Metolius. A media release from Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 reports that crews responded to a structure fire at 701 Jefferson Ave. in Metolius at 2:19 a.m. Crews found an abandoned commercial building fully engulfed. Fire crews employed defensive firefighting tactics to ensure that the fire did not spread to any other adjacent buildings or cause damage to nearby power lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the fire. Madras Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services, Oregon State Fire Marshall, and Oregon State Police provided mutual aid assistance. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County hiring a new sheriff

Application for the sheriff position is available now on Jefferson County website The current Jefferson County Sheriff, Jim Adkins, will retire June 30, and the Jefferson County Commissioners have begun the process to find an appointee to fill out his term. Jefferson County voters elect their sheriff. The next election for sheriff occurs in November of 2022. By law, Jefferson County Commissioners appoint the interim sheriff. The application period closes Thursday, May 20, at 11:59:59 p.m. Commissioners will interview candidates on June 2. To qualify, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have at least four years full-time law enforcement experience or two years full-time law enforcement experience and two years of post-high school education. Candidates may not have been convicted of a felony and must be certified by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The job pays between $98,000 and $105,000 annually. Applications may be filed online at jeffco.net/hr. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

10 Oregon counties ask Brown to declare drought emergency

Water resources at or near all-time lows, prompting commissioners to ask the governor to declare a drought emergencyFor the second year in a row, Jefferson County Commissioners have asked the governor to declare a drought emergency for the county. Governors granted Jefferson County this relief eight times in the past 30 years. Wickiup Reservoir, the source of the county's water, had its lowest peak this year since it began operating 72 years ago. The U.S. drought monitor places much of Jefferson County in severe drought status. Many areas of the county received less than a quarter of average precipitation in March. Making matters worse, the extended forecast calls for higher than normal temperatures and lower than average precipitation. These drought conditions pose hardships for farmers and ranchers and sets up conditions for a severe wildfire season. A governor's emergency declaration makes more resources available to the people in the county hurt by the dry conditions. Nine other counties have also requested drought emergency declarations this year: Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Baker, Douglas, Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Wheeler. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Culver, ORPamplin Media Group

Fire crew plans debris burn

Expect to see smoke in the Culver area Tuesday, May 11 as crews burn storm debris. On Tuesday, May 11, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 will assist the city of a Culver with burning the pile produced from the last big storm. A fire crew will be on site. Locals will see some smoke in the air, but please do not be alarmed.