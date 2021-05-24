Housing advocates applaud homeless hotel shelters while pushing for the next solution

Just more than a year ago, Edwina and Demetrio Rivera were living out of their car on the streets of San Mateo County at the age of 72. “When we would stay in our car [Edwina] would cry and say she wants to go home,” said Demetrio Rivera. “It was very hard for me to hear that and sometimes I’d think I would want to do something to myself but I don’t want to do that because I don’t want to leave her alone.”