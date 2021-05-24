newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Cotton farmers plagued by rains

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo many wet days have compressed the planting window for cotton growers into a series of short and irregular days in the field, with farmers looking at ways to manage short-season cotton. The good news is "we have a track record of making later-than-we-like-to-plant cotton to work for us," Bill...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Temperature#Dry Weather#Soil Moisture#Weather Forecasts#Twitter#Aginark#Uaex Edu#Cotton Growers#Farmers#Rain#Short Season Cotton#Soybeans#Planting Progress#Agriculture Research#Germination#Excess Nitrogen#Heat#12 Row Planters#Extension Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Montrose, IADaily Gate City

Rain? No problem at the Montrose Farmers Market

It was another rainy on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25, but the Montrose Farmer’s Market was dry and cozy inside the Landing. More produce coming in each week – cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and asparagus. There’s always jam and honey available, plus a wide variety of home baked goods, hand crocheted items, and Port of Montrose T-shirts. Hinterland Dairy with their different kinds of cheese were there too, along with Olde Crow Primitive Candles and Crafts. A wide variety of succulent plants was offered by Gerolyn Holtsclaw Mack. With so many vendors, there’s bound to be something for everyone.
Agriculture1380kcim.com

Much Needed Rain Kept Farmers Out Of The Fields Much Of Last Week

Less than half of the past week, only 2.4 days, was suitable for fieldwork across the state according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending May 23. “A noticeable shift in the weather brought warmer and wetter conditions across much of Iowa last week as many farmers wrapped up planting,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Cooler temperatures have led to emergence issues in some areas, but warmer weather forecasted for this week should really push the crop along.” Corn planting is now at an estimated 97 percent complete, two weeks ahead of the five-year average, and emergence reached 75 percent, five days ahead of normal. The first corn condition rating of the season showed one percent poor, 21 percent fair, 64 percent good and 14 percent excellent. Eighty-nine percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted, 15 days ahead of average and emergence jumped by 29 percentage points over the past week to 53 percent, nine days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in south central and southeast Iowa still have at least 20 percent of their soybean crop to plant, but some areas may need a few days to dry out for fieldwork to resume. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
Iowa Stateiowa.media

Iowa farmers nearly done with corn planting as rain finally arrives

Iowa farmers are nearly done planting corn. According to the state’s crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were only about 2.5 days good for fieldwork with lots of rain across the state. That has helped out dry conditions in the state with topsoil at 71% adequate moisture and subsoil at 54%.
Agricultureagfax.com

Rice Market Update: Farmers Dealing with Heavy Rains, Cooler Temps

Poor weather conditions in the lower delta wreaked havoc on planting this week, dragging out the end of planting in Texas and Louisiana. In fact, so much rain has fallen that there were reports of growers sending seed back and simply collecting prevented planting insurance for the balance of their acres.
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Farmers Thankful for Rain, Would Be Happy with More

Southeast Saskatchewan is in the midst of a series of rainy days, and it should be a boon for crops. A wet fall of 2019 has been followed by a serious lack of moisture. Producers such as Kevin Wallewein, who farms around Benson, are thrilled. Wallewein said they're not at...
Dinwiddie County, VANBC 29 News

Some farmers praying for rain as crops dry up

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - While many in Central Virginia may be enjoying the warmer weather, there are some who are desperately praying for rain. Many farmers have reported drought-like conditions in the fields due to the lack of rain. For Dinwiddie County farmer Jason Barnes, some of his fields...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Vendors endure rain in first day of farmer's market

CLINTON — Under dark clouds and a threat of rain, the Lyons Farmer’s Market opened Wednesday at Foursquare Park in Lyons. Linda Grissinger of Savanna, Illinois was looking for radishes. “My husband loves radishes,” she said. She also picked up some oatmeal raisin cookies from Marianne Wagemester. Nancy Hemingway and...
Altoona, WIWEAU-TV 13

Drought continues to plague crops nationwide

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s dry around the country. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the west and southwest as well as the northern plains are in extreme to exceptional drought. California is one of the states hardest hit by drought as farmers are reporting they’re plowing up fields of vegetables and taking out nut trees as well since their reservoirs are at less than half of their normal water capacity because of a lack of runoff following a winter of very poor snow packs in the mountains. In cattle country from North Dakota to Texas, the spring slaughter is up over past years because pastures aren’t greening up and the high cost of grain is also forcing farmers to liquidate some herds. Economists say the bottom line is higher prices at the grocery store as the year goes forward.
Agriculturefarms.com

Thoughts on Cotton Planting – Soil Temperatures

The soil temps have not looked very good for the last few days. Optimum would be to get up to 65 or more degrees at 10 a.m. We would at least like to see it get near 65 degrees sometime in the morning hours. As you can see below, we only reached 65 degrees late in the day on the 25th. The forecast is looking like that should start to change for the better this week.
Lewiston, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Dry spring has region’s farmers ‘praying’ for rain

Farmers are dismayed by their withering crops as north central Idaho and southeastern Washington experience one of the driest springtimes in many years. “They’re all dry everywhere — way drier than normal,” said Loren Morscheck, a crops specialist with the McGregor Chemical Co. at Waha. Morscheck based his evaluation on 35 years of working with farmers, which will come to a close when he retires Friday.
Lubbock, TXagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Mixed to Higher on Erratic Rains

The cotton market finished mixed Monday as, technically, it was oversold, and fundamentally the anticipated heavy rains for West Texas in large part did not materialize. Last week saw the market collapse on forecasts calling for sweeping rains to come across the Lubbock area this week, but several reporting stations are saying rains were light, but winds were high. Some locales indicated wind speeds exceeding 50 mph.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Keokuk Farmers Market opens in spite of chill and rain

KEOKUK – Rain and unseasonably cold weather on Saturday might have totally halted anyone coming to the Keokuk Farmers Market to either display their goods or to make a purchase, but not everyone chose to stay home. Five vendors showed up and sheltered themselves and their wares as much as possible, and a number buyers did the same thing as they chose their plants, fresh veggies, baked goods and other wares.
Texas Statecbs19.tv

East Texas farmers try to salvage crops amid rain storms

TEXAS, USA — Rain has pummeled East Texas recently and it’s not over yet. It's normally welcome, but even too much of a good thing could spell trouble. Jessica Bullock, co-owner of Red Moon Farm said, “We've had quite a lot of rain in the last 48 hours. But before that, it's been quite wet and cool. All spring and winter it's been unseasonably cool and wet.”
Agriculturefarms.com

Win Some, Lose Some, But Active Arkansas Gins See Net Gain of One, NASS Says

COTTON ACRES AND GINS — Graph showing relationship between number of active gins and cotton acreage in Arkansas. Numbers from National Agricultural Statistics Service. (U of A System Division of Agriculture image by Scott Stiles) “The NASS numbers confirmed the new construction projects we had been following over the past...
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Cotton: 1 Gin Closed, 2 More Opened in 2020

Arkansas gained one more cotton gin, raising the number of active gins to 30 in 2020, compared to 29 in 2019, according to numbers from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The increase coincided with a year that saw Arkansas’ second-highest yield, at 1,179 pounds of lint per acre. “The NASS...