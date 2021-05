With three games left in the Bruins’ grueling regular season, the team got a very pleasant surprise on Friday. For the first time since getting hit in the head by an innocuous-looking check by New Jersey’s Miles Wood in the second game of the season, Ondrej Kase stepped onto the Warrior Ice Arena sheet for a full team practice and participated with no restrictions on his activity, earning stick claps from his teammates at the start of practice and the center stretch position at the end of it.