newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Who is Amit Singh or Faizal Khan? Why is Khan Sir trolled on social media?

By Bryce J. Winters
thenewscrunch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe era of social media is such that in a blink of an eye, a man reaches the floor in terms of popularity and hauls from the floor. Raising the dead issues is the favorite work of active people on social media. In doing so, people get something to troll on social media. Something similar has happened with Khan sir, who teaches GS in Patna.

thenewscrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faizal Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#New Media#Viral Video#Twitter Inc#Youtube Channel#Khan Gs Research Center#Bihari#French#Amitsingh#Gorakhpur#Patna#Youtube Channel#Funny#Video Clip#Special Comments#Man#Ruckus#France Pakistan Relations#Mass Protests#Special Topics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
Celebritieslehren.com

These TV Celebs Did Not Favour The Social Media Ban In India

Everyone from celebrities to the common public got a big shock when the government announced that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter might face a ban May 26 onwards. Though the ban did not happen, these platforms have been asked to implement the new Information Technology Rules 2021. But we spoke to a few celebrities about their view on the ban, and here’s what they had to say:
Celebritiesnewslivetv.com

Bollywood celebrities extend Buddha Purnima wishes on social media

New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt greetings to their fans and followers on social media. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the picture of a beautiful Lord Buddha idol. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2,583 rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for the peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion.”
Worldmelodyinter.com

Joeboy Wants Fans to Separate Self-Worth from Social Media

Nigerian singer, Joeboy has admonished his fans to do everything possible within their power to not associate their self-worth with social media. The singer said this on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the 26th of May 2021. He stated that the last place anyone should look for self-worth or validation is on social media. Although he did not give further reasons, hardly anyone can disagree with Joeboy on this one. In his words;
Worldlehren.com

Vivian Dsena: Social Media Is Not For Showcasing Frustration

In his latest interview off late, the hunk and stellar TV superstar Vivian Dsena says social media is not for showcasing frustration. From playing a vampire in Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahani to a superstar in Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Vivian Dsena has portrayed both hero and anti-hero characters beautifully with perfection and finesse on screen and in his latest conversational interview, Vivian Dsena says social media is not for showcasing frustration.
Video GamesPosted by
Benzinga

Why 'Nintendo Marriage' Is Trending On Social Media

The announcement of the marriage between two celebrities in Japan has been termed as “Nintendo Marriage” on social media as both appeared in advertisements of Nintendo Co. Ltd (OTC: NTDOY), reported Kotaku Wednesday. What Happened: The marriage between actor and musician Gen Hoshino and singer-songwriter Yui Aragaki led to the...
Behind Viral Videosinfluencive.com

Meet Saif Khan: The Next gen Youtuber and Influencer

Social media is one of the biggest platforms in current era, exploring widely through different apps of like YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, Facebook and many more where people can exhibit their talent. Social media is a place where one can gain popularity and also earn wisely. The youth is especially one of the most dominant users of Social media.
Internettechnologywire.net

Social Media

February 9, 2021 — Top 17 Social Media Apps Trending in 2021. 233 ViewsTechnology is the only means that connects humans all over the world today and each year, something more advanced and innovative in the form of …. December 10, 2020 — Want to boost your Instagram followers and...
Internetwerindia.com

What next for Facebook, Twitter in India? Social Media to Follow India’s Laws From May 26

If these social media platforms fail to accept govt guidelines, they risk losing status as social media platforms and protections as intermediaries. Government can also take action against them as per the law of the land for not following the rules. According to the new rules they are supposed to appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person .
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
Internetradiantmagazine.com

Why I deleted social media, and why it might be right for you

We’ve probably all considered deleting our social media once before, maybe after a long scroll session that left us feeling worn down and defeated, anxious and lacking peace. Maybe you’ve given social media up for Lent or done some other sort of fasting from it. Maybe you’ve seen someone announce they’re getting rid of it for good and thought to yourself, “I want that, too.”
Asiadallassun.com

Ring Road scandal: Imran Khan seems disappointed over Sarwa

Islamabad [Pakistan] May 19, (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly sought the reason for the press conference which was held by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, despite having no involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) Scandal. Addressing a meeting with Federal Cabinet, Khan asked the Minister to explain...
Internetinfluencive.com

Why Every Local Business Needs To Be On Social Media

If you’ve been reluctant to bring your local business to the social media world, now is the time. Over 77% of small businesses in 2021 are using social media to promote their businesses and you should too. Here are 3 reasons why you should leverage social media to your advantage as a local business:
Behind Viral Videoszenwriting.net

How to duplicate your internet videos from one social websites to talk on different social websites beneath your own personal account?

Here I would like to talk about method of downloading your societal networking library (live-streams along with different swift messages) for a own offline storage, for example as for instance home computer, Mac book or notebook computer. This may be step one of this next part of the topic – how to share them on other personal social media accounts. This some times is very important. As an example in circumstance if you go on Youtube using an incredible demonstration, also no matter the way you decide to try, demonstration merely doesn't go this way, and your reside sessions on Facebook or Twitter simply do not turn anything out just as magnificent as your Youtube session. Effectively, avoid being surprised that there, some times attempt truly gets the best effort. It's not anything special or hardwe only instruct ourselves which we cannot create a better ... And we merely don't make an improved yet no matter how many occasions we strive later. .
Kidsachsstinger.com

Generation Z: Morally Attentive, or Too Sensitive?

People, mostly in America, have gotten very sensitive throughout the years, and seem to get offended by many things–even going as far as to ruin people’s lives due to them doing something they did not even know could be offensive. Teenagers belonging to Generation-Z have grown to possess very sensitive...
Internetinsideradio.com

Who’s Using Clubhouse? Hint: Not Your Average Social Media Consumer.

Clubhouse, the trendy invitation-only audio-based social network, has attracted a big buzz and a $4 billion valuation since launching last year. A new survey from Edison Research finds the service has a relatively small number of users compared to other social platforms with only 15% of social media consumers 18+ saying they have used it. That puts it at the bottom of the social stack in terms of usage. By comparison 81% of social media consumers have used Facebook and 58% have used Instagram.
Movieslehren.com

After Radhe Movie Release, Salman Khan Takes Covid Vaccine

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He and his brother Sohail Khan were spotted at a vaccination centre in Dadar as they stepped out to take the vaccine. Radhe Movie Release:. Yesterday, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe was released. It was digitally released on...