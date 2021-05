Oops, half the year is already over! How did this happen? I don’t know, and you probably don’t either, but here we are, looking down the barrel of a musical, a documentary and blockbuster action film. With more tent pole films feeling comfortable enough to release, it’s looking like we’re getting closer and closer to being on a regular release schedule again. Being able to frequently get back into theaters has been wonderful, so let’s hope everything continues down this path. (We’ll see how many times I have to rewrite this article after saying that…)