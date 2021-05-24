Mark Smith: The deeper election stats that reveal Scotland hasn’t really changed

PEOPLE keep saying it was the constitution that decided the election in Scotland – and it was – but there’s a bit more to it than that. Look at the deeper stats, the trends under the trends, and you’ll see something else: the constitution is the leading factor, but how we respond to the issue and what the parties say about it depends on deeper factors that haven’t really changed much at all. In fact, there’s some new research which suggests their influence may be more powerful than ever.