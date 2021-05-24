Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.