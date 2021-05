The UNC Board of Trustees decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air. Despite widespread acclaim, her 1619 Project claiming that slavery was the true origin of our country showed sloppy if not intentionally inaccurate research, and is nothing more than ideological opinion masquerading as historical fact. Careless research and lack of accountability should disqualify anyone to teach, let alone be granted tenure at a prestigious, taxpayer funded institution like UNC-Chapel Hill.