Sex Crimes

Scott Morrison defends policy stasis at Parliament House two years after Brittany Higgins’ alleged rape

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after an alleged rape at Parliament House, no changes to policy have been made to help staff respond to serious incidents. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament during Question Time that a report will be with him “very very shortly” and an independent complaints process – which he would discuss with Labor to gain bipartisan support – will be in place this year.

todaynewspost.com
