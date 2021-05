Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is “absolutely” on board with the decision to enter a seven-day lockdown, according to Acting Premier James Merlino. Asked how involved the premier was in the decision, Mr Merlino said he frequently engaged with Mr Andrews. “Whether it’s the budget … whether it’s the pandemic and how we respond, on the big issues I’m regularly on contact with the premier,” he responded. “But in terms of the day to day business of government, meetings we want him focused on his recovery. “Dan is supportive of following the advice of our public health experts.”