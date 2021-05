The second season has begun. The Presidents’ Trophy looks excellent on a resume. It looks good next to the Cup in the team photo. However, the trophy by itself? Meh, I will pass. Swipe left. It is tall. Cheap-looking. Awkward. In a sport that is deep in history and traditions, the Presidents’ Trophy lacks deep roots. No player has ever dreamed of their day with the Presidents’ Trophy. The playoffs are a different season, a different animal, where the best team wins the Cup. The best team of the second season wins, not the first.