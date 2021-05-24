Critical Analysis: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVCBF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.