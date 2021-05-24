Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)
Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.