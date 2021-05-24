Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)
Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.www.modernreaders.com