Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 230

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,680 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OCI’s (OCINF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy. OCI stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. OCI has a 1-year...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $295,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,161 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.47% of Ecolab worth $288,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.68.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

EMNSF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 462.50 ($6.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.52. The firm has a market cap of £93.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.