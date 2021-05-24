J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.