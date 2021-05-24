J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).