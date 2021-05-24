Blu-ray Review – One Armed Boxer (1972)
Starring Jimmy Wang Yu, Yeh Tien, Hsin Tang and Fei Lung. A martial artist loses an arm in combat but recovers to take revenge on the fighters that did it. Living up to the second part of their name, Eureka Entertainment’s latest addition to their ‘Classics’ line is One Armed Boxer from 1972 and what a treat it is, especially if grindhouse kung-fu movies with sound cues from the James Bond movies and the theme tune from Shaft peppered throughout are your thing.www.flickeringmyth.com