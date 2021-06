Nearly 900 New York City residents have been informed that they were jabbed with a “defective” Covid-19 vaccine and therefore would need an additional doseThe “expired” vaccinations were given out between 5 June to 10 June at a the vaccination clinic at the NFL Experience in Manhattan’s Times Square. The location is able to perform 1,500 jabs when at maximum capacity for over 12 hours a day, between 7.30am and 7.30pm.However, the company behind the site, ATC Vaccination Services, told 8,999 people that they were required to have another shot before they could be considered fully vaccinated...