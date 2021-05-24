newsbreak-logo
Virtual health fair planned for June 5

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are gearing up for a virtual health fair to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and mana... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

HealthValley News

Inter Valley Health Plan offers free virtual community health education and wellness classes

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Inter Valley Health Plan is offering their free Vitality Series classes online. An RSVP is required to get the login information. To RSVP call (800) 886-4471 (TTY 711) weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.ivhp.com/vitality. Classes are subject to change, please visit their website for up-to-date information. Friday, May 28, 10, a.m. to noon PM Friday Fitness Class (meets weekly) Exercise can reduce stress and weight, build stronger bones, improve our brain health and quality of life. Join us every Friday to learn new exercises and ideas to keep healthy and well. Wednesday, June 2, Noon Pros and Cons of Eating Organic Are you really getting better health for your dollar? A dietician discusses what you need to know about the organic foo.
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
Jobskuic.com

Center Point, Inc. Virtual Job Faire

Center Point, Inc. cordially invites you to our May 2021 Virtual Job Fair for the Northern California area. We are currently seeking qualified, enthusiastic individuals to partner with us at one of our exciting teams to fill various Substance Use Disorder (SUD) / Alcohol and Drug (AOD) Counseling and SUD / AOD Supervising Counseling positions for Northern California Institutions. Join a team of professionals who are dedicated to helping others!
Healthkool1027.com

Community Health Fair Friday in Camden

Sandhills Medical Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Southeast Insurance and KershawHealth are partnering together to bring a FREE health fair on the Town Green in Camden on Friday from 10am-2pm. FREE Health Screenings, and FREE Health Insurance Evaluations by certified Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Agents, along with Information and Resources from the Senior Retreat at KershawHealth, the KershawHealth Sleep Center and Home Health will be involved along with giveaways. For more information, call 803-572-8159.
Vincennes, INhometownregister.com

Good Samaritan offers Women’s Health Fair

VINCENNES — Good Samaritan is offering a women’s wellness fair Tuesday, June 8 at Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes from 7 to 10 a.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. (EST). “Last year we initiated an appointment process to limit the number of women for social distancing purposes,”...
LawLaw.com

When Do Franchisee Actions Justify Termination? Can the Violations Be Cured?

The New Jersey Franchise Practices Act (NJFPA) contains various provisions protecting the rights of franchisees in New Jersey. Among other things, the NJFPA includes some of the strongest language in any state statute nationwide regarding the circumstances under which a franchisor may terminate a franchisee or decide not to renew a franchise agreement. In this article, we discuss the standard for termination or non-renewal as well as factual circumstances in which courts have upheld those decisions. We then discuss whether a franchisee faced with the termination or non-renewal can preempt same by curing any identified violations. Finally, we present some best practices a franchisor should implement to strengthen a termination or non-renewal decision.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Youngstown hosts community health fair

In Youngstown, many were able to enjoy Saturday's weather in Wick Park for the Back to Park Community Fair. The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation teamed up with the YMCA to host more than 20 vendors offering local resources, seasonal employment, giveaways and vaccines. Although this is the inaugural...
Jerome, IDKIVI-TV

North Canyon's annual Health Fair underway

JEROME — Starting today, Magic Valley residents have the chance to get blood work done throughout this week as North Canyon Medical Center started its annual Health Fair earlier this morning. The health fair used to only be a one-day affair, yet due to COVID-19, North Canyon made the change...
Mount Laurel, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Annual vendor fair June 6 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL >> The Sisterhood of Adath Emanu-El will sponsor its annual Outdoor Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 6 at 205 Elbo Lane here. There will be a wide variety of vendors, music, and snacks, and for an extra treat, Mister Softee will be available for purchase, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Advocacyhighdesertdaily.com

Free Webinar planned on Fair Housing for Vets

(Victor Valley)– Join Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Veterans Legal Service Project and Mental Health Advocacy Services for a free webinar covering Fair Housing Protections and related COVID-19 Emergency Protections at noon on Tuesday, May 25. You do not need to live in LA County to attend. To register, click...
Iowa Stateuiowa.edu

Iowa Works Virtual Career Fair

Plan to attend and talk with area employers on the spot!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Politicssoutheastiowaunion.com

Extension to host ‘Prepare for Fair’ June 10

The Washington County Extension Office, 4-H Project Superintendents, and the County Council are sponsoring “Prepare for Fair,” a new member event for 4-H members and parents/guardians on Wednesday, June 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. The evening will start in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall on the fairgrounds. This workshop is designed...
San Juan County, WAIslands Sounder

Performers needed for the virtual county fair

The San Juan County Fair is looking for performance acts to showcase on www.sjcfair.org during the week of the fair, Aug. 18-21. Have you been hesitant to submit an application due to poor recording qualities?. There is an opportunity for performances to be recorded at the San Juan Community Theater...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

APG bringing virtual job fair to southern Minnesota

As more and more people prepare to return to work, a new job fair platform is set to connect employers with potential applicants. Adams Publishing Group will be hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday, highlighting 29 companies who are looking to hire today. With Crown Cork and Federated Insurance has headline sponsors, the event organizer said participants can expect a wide range of career choices.
ScienceOdessa American

Harmony hosts virtual job fair

Harmony Public Schools is looking for individuals who are interested in inspiring and preparing students to excel in college and beyond. Available positions include: campus instructional coaches, prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers, reading and math interventionists, and assistant teachers. Positions vary by campus. The Harmony Public Schools West Texas virtual...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Chobani to host first-ever virtual career fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani will host their first-ever virtual career fair on Tuesday, May 18th. The job fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. MT, during which job seekers can learn more about Chobani’s mission and career opportunities. Virtual booths at the job fair will...
Technologymyprimetimenews.com

L’Chaim2Life Virtual Conferences – June 2021

The L’Chaim2Life Conference is an annual conference on positive aging hosted by Kavod Senior Life. This year’s virtual conference includes nine workshops and a keynote from Rabbi Tirzah Firestone. Register and more information at www.kavodseniorlife.org/lchaim2life. Baby Boomers transformed the 60s and 70s and changed the way the world saw young...
Technologymeetingcpp.com

The next online C++ tool fair is mid June

In April Meeting C++ organized a new online event: a tool fair where the C++ community could meet different tool vendors and watch demos or ask questions. The next tool fair will be mid June. On the evening of June 16th you'll be able to see demos, meet and chat...