newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after London shooting

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9ZbP_0a8yafvT00

May 24 (UPI) -- A prominent British Black Lives Matter activist was in critical condition after being shot in the head, her political party said.

The Taking The Initiative Party announced Sasha Johnson had been hospitalized Sunday after being shot early that morning, stating the shooting followed "numerous death threats."

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sash Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head," the party said in a statement on its Facebook page. "She is currently hospitalized and in a critical condition."

London Metropolitan Police reported in a press release that officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. local time to Consort Rd. where they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to a south London hospital in critical condition, it said.

"This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries," Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said. "Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time."

Police have yet to make any arrests in the shooting, but have appealed to the public for anyone with information about the shooting in Southwark to come forward, stating it occurred near a house where a party was taking place and that a number of people may have been in the area.

The department said the investigation is in its early stages but that they do not believe the shooting was a targeted attack or that Johnson had received "any credible threats against her prior to this incident."

"A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting," Tele said. "They are making good progress but they need the public's help."

Member of Parliament for Leicester East Claudia Webbe said via Twitter that it was "shocking to hear" of the shooting, stating "all women should be safe on our streets."

"Wishing her a full recovery. Sending love and solidarity to her family, friends and loved ones," she said. "There are still too many guns and violent weapons damaging too many lives."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
113K+
Followers
32K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South London#Guns#Uk#Black Lives Matter#Critical Condition#Violent Death#London Police#British#Parliament#Matter Activist#Numerous Death Threats#Detectives#Ambulance#Violent Weapons#Consort Rd#People#Political Party#Member#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Related
Minoritiesbnc.tv

Five men arrested in connection to shooting of BLM activist Sasha Johnson

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police in South London have arrested five men in connection to the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson . PREVIOUS: Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson in critical condition after being shot. Johnson remains in critical condition after being shot in the head on...
Sex CrimesBBC

Former Met Police sergeant sentenced for harassing woman

A former police sergeant bombarded a woman with hundreds of messages years after they had last spoke when she reported a crime, a court has heard. Syed Ali sent nearly 500 messages and images of a sexual nature to the woman between May and July last year. The 46-year-old, from...
Minoritieswcn247.com

UK police detain 5 people over Black activist's shooting

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday. Police and a friend have said nothing suggests Johnson was targeted in the attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said Johnson had received past death threats related to her activism. London police previously said that Johnson was wounded when four Black men entered the party's premises and someone discharged a firearm. Police said Wednesday they detained five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 28.
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Five arrested over attempted murder of Sasha Johnson

The stop and search of a 17-year-old boy has led to five arrests over the attempted murder of the Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Ms Johnson was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham, south London, on Sunday morning.
Minoritiesmontanadailygazette.com

Irony: Black Lives Matter™ Leader Shot In the Head…By Other Black People

[Sarah Lilly] This past weekend, British Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson, was shot in the head. Though alive, she remains in critical condition in the hospital. American readers may not be familiar with Sasha Johnson’s activism, but let me assure you she is as vengeful, obnoxious, and moronic as her BLM comrades stateside. Here are a few excerpts of her political rhetoric.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

French policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on threat watch list

A radicalised French ex-prisoner on a watch list of potential terrorist threats stabbed a policewoman inside her station in western France on Friday before being killed in a shoot-out with police, a government minister said. The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The...
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

'Known Radical' Killed In Shootout After Knife Attack On French Police

A "known radical" suspected of carrying out a knife attack in France died from injuries sustained in a shootout with police Friday, hours badly wounding a female officer in another act of violence against police. The man, who was on a terrorist watch-list according to the interior ministry, had been...
Minoritiesetenlightener.com

Brittish Black Lives Matter supporter Sasha Johnson shot in London

May 24, 2021 – An outspoken anti-racist and Black Lives Matter supporter Sasha Johnson was shot in the head about 3 a.m. Sunday morning in London, England. Less than 24-hours into the investigation, Scotland Yard determined that there is “nothing to suggest” that Johnson was the intended target of the shooting in Peckham on Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

London Metropolitan Police Seeking Four Suspects In Sasha Johnson Shooting

Police in London are looking for four men in connection with the shooting of British activist Sasha Johnson, who was left hospitalized in critical condition, the BBC reports. London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari told the news network that Johnson was at a party in south London when a group of men "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm." The suspects were described as four Black men wearing dark clothes, who fled the scene before police arrived.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Ronald Greene punched and dragged by police before his death, video shows

Two years after Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with white police officers in May 2019, the Louisiana police department released footage of the incident. Louisiana state police had refused to publicly release footage from the incident, which they claimed culminated in Greene dying from crashing...
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Five arrested over shooting of black equal rights activist

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson. The 27-year-old Oxford graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday. The Metropolitan Police...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist shot by four men who opened fire at party, police say

The Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head after a group of four men opened fire at a party in south London, police have revealed.Scotland Yard said there was “nothing to suggest” the mother-of-two was targeted in the shooting in Peckham in the early hours of Sunday morning despite claims.Ms Johnson remains in hospital in a “critical” condition, with “very serious” injuries as detectives investigate the attack.Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said: “From our inquiries so far, we have established that Sasha had been at a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham early on...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Police officers charged with taking murder scene photos ‘sorry beyond measure’

Two Metropolitan Police officers said they were “sorry beyond measure for the pain they have caused” after sharing photographs from the crime scene of two murdered sisters.PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis had been assigned to protect the scene after Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, northwest London, in the early hours of June 6.Ms Henry, a social worker from Brent in northwest London, and Ms Smallman, a photographer from nearby Harrow, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate the elder sister’s birthday.Jaffer, 47, and Lewis, 32,...