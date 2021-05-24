Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after London shooting

May 24 (UPI) -- A prominent British Black Lives Matter activist was in critical condition after being shot in the head, her political party said.

The Taking The Initiative Party announced Sasha Johnson had been hospitalized Sunday after being shot early that morning, stating the shooting followed "numerous death threats."

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sash Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head," the party said in a statement on its Facebook page. "She is currently hospitalized and in a critical condition."

London Metropolitan Police reported in a press release that officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. local time to Consort Rd. where they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to a south London hospital in critical condition, it said.

"This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries," Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said. "Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time."

Police have yet to make any arrests in the shooting, but have appealed to the public for anyone with information about the shooting in Southwark to come forward, stating it occurred near a house where a party was taking place and that a number of people may have been in the area.

The department said the investigation is in its early stages but that they do not believe the shooting was a targeted attack or that Johnson had received "any credible threats against her prior to this incident."

"A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting," Tele said. "They are making good progress but they need the public's help."

Member of Parliament for Leicester East Claudia Webbe said via Twitter that it was "shocking to hear" of the shooting, stating "all women should be safe on our streets."

"Wishing her a full recovery. Sending love and solidarity to her family, friends and loved ones," she said. "There are still too many guns and violent weapons damaging too many lives."