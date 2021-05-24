newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Planning Commission Meeting

cityofarcata.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the health and safety of the community, Planning Commission meetings will take place by teleconference via Zoom Video Communications. Members of the public can observe the meeting on television on Access Humboldt Channel 10, online on the homepage of this website by clicking on the "See Live Meetings, Agendas, and Archives" button, or on the City’s YouTube channel. Members of the public may access the Zoom meeting directly to provide Public Comment. For detailed information on how to make public comment, please click on the "Download Agenda" button provided within this event listing.

www.cityofarcata.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Video Communications#Television#Health And Safety#Public Information#Public Comment#Health Information#Community#Safety Information#Live Meetings#Detailed Information#Agendas#Teleconference#Archives#Youtube Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Ann Arbor, MIpittsfield-mi.gov

Notice - Planning Commission Regular Meeting to be held Electronically Only

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission regular meeting will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM via Teleconference and Videoconference only. In accordance with the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners’ declared State of Emergency, and in order to reduce the risk of exposure to persons with the COVID-19 virus, the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission, located at 6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, will conduct its meeting electronically.
El Segundo, CAelsegundo.org

Special (Virtual) Joint City Council and Planning Commission Meeting May 27

The City of El Segundo invites you to have a seat at the table to identify the housing options you want to see in the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update. Your input will help the City develop a plan that best reflects the community’s housing needs, values, and priorities. Please join City staff for a special City Council and Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, May 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., to discuss the state-required Housing Element Update.
Ray County, MOKMZU

Recording inside Commission Office on the Ray County Commission agenda for Monday meeting

RICHMOND, Mo. — The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday. Topics of discussion are the Christian Road Bridge condemnation letter, finalizing the decision of whether or not to record in the Commission Office and discussions with officeholders, employees, vendors and the general public. Voting will happen as needed. The Commission also reserves the right to enter into closed session, as needed, without advanced notice. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 17, in the Commissioner’s Office.
Public Healthathensceo.com

FEMA Publishes New Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond

FEMA announces the release of three "Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond" (Local Solutions Guides). The intention of these guides is to provide background on the various solutions communities are pursuing to provide local government services in the face of COVID-19 related budget shortfalls and public health considerations. The guides cover the topics of adaptive design, grants management capacity, and alternative public service solutions. They offer general guidance and link to resources to provide readers an opportunity to dive further into solutions that best suit their community. The Local Solutions Guides were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as non-government partners such as the Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National Emergency Management Association, International City/County Management Association, and the American Planning Association.