Planning Commission Meeting
For the health and safety of the community, Planning Commission meetings will take place by teleconference via Zoom Video Communications. Members of the public can observe the meeting on television on Access Humboldt Channel 10, online on the homepage of this website by clicking on the "See Live Meetings, Agendas, and Archives" button, or on the City’s YouTube channel. Members of the public may access the Zoom meeting directly to provide Public Comment. For detailed information on how to make public comment, please click on the "Download Agenda" button provided within this event listing.www.cityofarcata.org