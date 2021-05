Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have just added the most expensive car in the world to their already luxurious fleet. This week, Rolls-Royce unveiled its $28 million Boat Tail convertible for a client who clearly enjoys the finer things in life, such as a rear deck that contains a picnic set and a double refrigerator to keep vintage champagne chilled. Rumor has it, a “Crazy in Love” couple were behind the creation of the car.