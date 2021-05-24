Black Lightning's Series Finale Promises an Electrifying Final Showdown

"Co-written by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, the two-part 'Series Finale' is a portrait of a community, an urgent historical chronicle, and a love letter to its characters, gifting them a dignity that’s always been theirs but that’s been absent on our small screens for far too long," says Manuel Betancourt. "Pose’s greatest strength (and arguably its biggest burden) has been the way it planted itself and knew itself as more than a television show. This was a statement about what television could be. About whose stories can be told. About who gets to tell said stories. And, more importantly, about what viewers and critics and the industry alike get to learn when a Black, Latina trans woman is the gravitational center of a cable drama. Likewise, this final episode delivered on its promise to illuminate the kinds of narratives that become central when women like Blanca and men like Pray are the heart of your storytelling. Covering everything from medical racism and ACT UP’s (belated) rainbow coalition to survivor’s guilt and government inaction ('A pile of dead Black people is bad optics. A pile of dead white people is a national tragedy.'), this final episode didn’t let its characters be singular figures spared from the grief and the anger that’s still rampant in their own communities. As Pray notes early in the episode, what good is knowing you’ll survive when that means plenty of others are left to die?"