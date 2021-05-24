Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Black Lightning's Series Finale Promises an Electrifying Final Showdown

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 26 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) is set to take on his archenemy Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) one last time tonight in what promises to be a fight to finish as Black Lightning wraps its four-year run on the The CW. Also today: a sniper targets the LAFD in...

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung Woo
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Cress Williams
Person
Simone Missick
Person
Zachary Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#The Voice Finale#Nbc#Lafd#Cw#Nbc#Fox Season#Lonestar Season 2 Finale#Abc Series#Cbs#Hbo Season Premiere#K Drama Mad#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Pose's series finale showed why it will forever remain a towering achievement

"Co-written by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, the two-part 'Series Finale' is a portrait of a community, an urgent historical chronicle, and a love letter to its characters, gifting them a dignity that’s always been theirs but that’s been absent on our small screens for far too long," says Manuel Betancourt. "Pose’s greatest strength (and arguably its biggest burden) has been the way it planted itself and knew itself as more than a television show. This was a statement about what television could be. About whose stories can be told. About who gets to tell said stories. And, more importantly, about what viewers and critics and the industry alike get to learn when a Black, Latina trans woman is the gravitational center of a cable drama. Likewise, this final episode delivered on its promise to illuminate the kinds of narratives that become central when women like Blanca and men like Pray are the heart of your storytelling. Covering everything from medical racism and ACT UP’s (belated) rainbow coalition to survivor’s guilt and government inaction ('A pile of dead Black people is bad optics. A pile of dead white people is a national tragedy.'), this final episode didn’t let its characters be singular figures spared from the grief and the anger that’s still rampant in their own communities. As Pray notes early in the episode, what good is knowing you’ll survive when that means plenty of others are left to die?"
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

‘Rebel’ Series Finale: Andy Garcia Previews Cruz’s Courtroom Showdown

We would argue that Rebel didn’t get a fair trial. ABC recently canceled the drama starring Katey Sagal as consumer advocate Annie “Rebel” Bello (inspired by Erin Brockovich), who crusades for justice with her close friend, hot-tempered lawyer Julian Cruz (a stellar Andy Garcia, above). In Thursday’s eighth and final...
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Cruel Summer Season 1 Finale Promo Finally Promises Some Answers

If you’ve been devouring Cruel Summer over the past few months, there’s a good chance you’re more than ready to learn WTF has actually been going on in this Freeform show. Luckily, a look at the Season 1 finale promo shows viewers might finally get some answers by the time the final credits roll. It’s been a long — and low-key stressful — ride, but it seems like the truth about Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) will finally be revealed once and for all.
MinoritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

A Roundup Of the Best Tweets About ‘Pose’s Series Finale

The cult-favorite FX series, “Pose”, came to an end last night, just in time for Pride Month. The show, which centered on New York City’s drag “ballroom culture” of the ’80s and ’90s, was a fan favorite–especially among queer and marginalized viewers. “Pose” was groundbreaking for its diverse cast, made up of largely Black, Latinx, queer, and trans performers. To say it will be missed would be an understatement.
MinoritiesVanity Fair

Pray Tell Makes the Ultimate Sacrifice in Pose’s Series Finale

All hail the House of Evangelista. After three seasons, Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’s groundbreaking FX series Pose, about the 1980s New York’s uptown ball scene, has thrown its final ball. In the series finale, Pose found a way to send off its cast primarily comprised of Black trans and queer performers in a legendary and heartfelt way.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Younger's final season problems were on display in the series finale

"What hell hath season seven of Younger wrought, you ask?" says Maggie Fremont. "I don’t even know where to begin with how disappointing this season and this finale episode have been. I’d like to blame it all on the lack of Diana Trout — the Trout will be Younger’s greatest legacy, right? — but the problems are much bigger than anything our One True Statement Necklace Queen could fix. (Although imagine how much more fun this season would’ve been with a newlywed Diana! What could’ve been!) The season has been both infuriating and pointless at times, with characters either lacking any kind of development or simply making decisions that feel so antithetical to who we’ve been led to believe they are, and much of that is on full display in this series finale."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Gen Z Dramedy Generation Raises the Stakes in Part 2

It may not always seem like it, but the kids are alright in Genera+ion, HBO Max’s Gen Z dramedy. The half-hour series, which returns for Part 2 of its first season today, continues to probe identity, sexuality, and family dynamics, but as the school year wraps up, the teens set their sights on prom and all the drama that goes along with it. As Chester (Justice Smith) says, “It’s the queers’ turn now, baby.”
TV SeriesEW.com

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners promise 'unconventional' season finale

The missile is in the air. So what's next? The penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season ended with cult leader Teddy launching the warhead packed missile into the sky, with detonation now imminent. So what does that mean for our heroes who failed in their quest to stop the launch from happening and are now awaiting impact?
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Titans’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At Season 3 Of HBO Max Series & Premiere Date

“This is Gotham. The city breeds a special class of criminal. People die here. People like us.” So begins the Season 3 teaser trailer for HBO Max’s popular DC superhero series. The WarnerMedia streaming service also announced Season 3 will premiere Thursday, August 12 with the first three episodes, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly every Thursday through October 21.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Mike Colter on ‘Evil’s Move to Paramount+: ‘We Were a Streaming Show Posing as a Network Show’

After a very long 17 months, Evil, one of TV’s smartest and most intriguing series, returns with a second season on June 20. The horror show has moved to streaming service Paramount+ but the war between good and evil and the tension between science and the supernatural remains as scary and sometimes funny as ever. Telling us all about the new season: Mike Colter (priest in training David Acosta), who plays one of a trio of exorcism specialists employed by the Catholic Church, along with Katja Herbers’ skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard, and Muslim atheist and tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi).
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Disney+ Targets Families with Luca, Netflix Gets Steamy with Elite, and More

The streaming-verse offers up fun for the whole family this weekend with a batch of new releases that run the gamut from teen dramas (Elite Season 4) to kid-friendly animation (Luca on Disney+). Adults should also enjoy Rose Byrne’s ‘80s comedy Physical, the cable premiere of Kevin Can F**k Himself, and Evil Season 2 on Paramount+. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Catching Up With Evil, Part 3: The GOAT

Sometimes a show sneaks up on you and the next thing you know it seems like you're the only one in your social circle who hasn't seen it. This recently became the case for me with Evil, from The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King. The series quietly aired its first season on CBS during the 2019-2020 TV season before all 13 episodes were placed on Netflix, where it benefitted from a serious uptick in recognizability and chatter. With so many of my friends eagerly anticipating the show's second season, premiering this Sunday June 20th at its new home on Paramount+, I've resolved to catch up on the first season and am chronicling my experience here in a three part series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix is in talks to save Manifest as the canceled NBC drama tops its streaming charts

The first two seasons of the missing plane drama, which NBC canceled earlier this week, premiered eight days ago on Netflix and quickly climbed to No. 1. "I hear conversations between lead Manifest studio Warner Bros. TV and Netflix are ongoing as the streamer is evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup," reports Deadline. "There have been just a couple of canceled broadcast series that have been rescued by Netflix so far, most notably Lucifer, which became a hit as a Netflix original following its cancellation by Fox after three seasons. In an encouraging sign for Manifest fans, Lucifer is also produced by WBTV, giving the studio and Netflix a working template for how to successfully move a three-year-old broadcast drama to the streamer. Lucifer is now headed into its sixth and final season."