Is your Thyroid Slowing Down?

An estimated 20 million people in the U.S. have some type of thyroid disease, but 60 percent of those cases are undiagnosed, according to the American Thyroid Association (ATA). That's because a lot of people don't know what to look for when it comes to symptoms of thyroid disease. The fact is, the thyroid is one of the parts of our body that affects almost every aspect of our ability to function, which means a thyroid problem can manifest in many different ways, whether it's subtle symptoms with your hair and nails, or more severe signs like dramatic weight gain or loss. But if you're curious to know the most definitive sign that something is amiss with your thyroid, keep reading to see what the experts say.