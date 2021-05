Each year, the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce awards a $1000 scholarship to a local high school student, with hopes of benefiting a potential future business leader in our community. This year, the Chamber is excited to announce Morgan Henson as the winner of this scholarship. On top of an outstanding academic resume and community involvement, Morgan is also the Co-Owner of a boutique with her sister. Morgan is interested in furthering her business knowledge and will be attending Murray State University to pursue a degree in Business Administration. Morgan is the daughter of Jason Henson and Misty Green.