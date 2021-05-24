In Treatment Is the Ideal Binge Release. So Why Isn't HBO Binge Releasing It?

HBO’s In Treatment has always been a show with some interesting thoughts on TV distribution. In its earliest, Gabriel Byrne-starring incarnation, the series went so far as to air five nights a week, with one night reserved for each of therapist Paul’s patients (and one for himself, because dude assuredly had some issues). The show’s revival season, centered on Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor, is a little more conventional in its scheduling, although it still compresses four half-hour episodes into a pair of hour-long blocks, releasing on Sundays and Mondays each week. Now, though, the series has apparently examined the ongoing debates over the differences between, and benefits of, the various binge and weekly TV release models that have been going back and forth in recent years, and decided to ask, hey: How are you feeling about receiving the season’s final 8 episodes all at once?