In Treatment Is the Ideal Binge Release. So Why Isn't HBO Binge Releasing It?
When the first season of In Treatment debuted on HBO in January of 2008, the idea of watching a full season of TV in one shot was pretty much restricted to those collecting episodes on their DVR, or watching them on DVD after the season had ended. Either way, it wasn't the way the TV networks wanted you to watch the shows. For decades, the ideal for weekly episodic TV had been exactly that: weekly and episodic.www.primetimer.com