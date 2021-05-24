Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After "Childish" Larsa Pippen Drama
Malik Beasley is taking a shot at making up for his previous behavior. The 24-year-old NBA player took to Instagram on Sunday, May 23 to apologize to influencer Montana Yao following the drama surrounding himself and Larsa Pippen that began in the fall of 2020. Montana, who shares 2-year-old son Makai with the athlete, filed for divorce from him in December, as E! News exclusively reported at the time.