Archaeology by Phillippi Creek: Thousands of Years of History Running Through Sarasota

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Archaic through the Manasota (2500 to 1300 BP) to the present-day, the ancestors of the Seminole and Miccosukee people have fished, hunted, gathered, farmed, and lived on the river that runs through Sarasota. Presentation by Uzi Baram, Professor of Anthropology and Director of the New College Public Archaeology Lab. Please check out our Calendar at https://www.scgov.net/Library, select Library Events and Filter by Virtual Events location to find Zoom programs and Register.

