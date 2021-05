Richard Earl Girty, 60, passed away at his residence in Oil City on May 7, 2021. He was born in Franklin, PA, on August 20, 1960, to William and Shirley (Fike) Girty. He is survived in death by his two adult daughters, Aimee N. Woodhall (Nathan) and Emilee J Mainali (Michael); his granddaughter, Ethel Rae Woodhall; his brother, Michael Shields; sisters, Sandy Cotherman, Gloria Hoover, Diane Kimber, Tina Girty Shara; his stepchildren, Forrest, Leandra, Heather, Jacob, Dean and Rebecca, their children and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and too many friends to count.