Malaysian shares set to snap three-day losing streak, Asian FX subdued

By Harish Sridharan
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (May 24): Malaysian equities recouped most of the losses made last week to be the top performer among Asia's emerging markets on Monday, although US inflation concerns and Chinese regulators' views on commodity prices kept investors on the edge. Asian currencies were largely unchanged as the US dollar pulled...

