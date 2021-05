Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust, 93, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sligo on Oct. 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ressie (Guntrum) Henry. Dorothy married Harlan (Snowball) Foust Jr. on Oct. 28, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2013 after 66 years of marriage.