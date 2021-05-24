Biden betting on wage growth

Massive government spending has decreased the value of the American dollar and triggered increased consumer prices, which economic experts said will only get worse. Americans will continue to see higher prices across the board, from food and gasoline to home appliances and cars, as the federal government continues to propose more stimulus into the economy without an adequate plan to pay for it, according to several experts. Even if the government doesn’t pass legislation increasing taxes, higher prices ultimately amount to an “inflation tax,” some of the experts said.