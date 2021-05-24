newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Biden betting on wage growth

By From staff reports
Derrick
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money. This recommendation, included in a White House memo about the state of the economy, gets at a fundamental tension in an economy that is returning to full health after the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are coping with spiking prices for goods such as steel, plywood, plastics and asphalt. Yet workers, after enduring a year of job losses, business closures and social distancing, are no longer interested in accepting low wages.

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Money#House Prices#Ap#White House#Businesses#Job Losses#Spiking Prices#Business Closures#Goods#Plastics#Social Distancing#Advice#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Elections
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential Electionprudentpressagency.com

Biden ignores wage concerns in defending economic plans

President Joe Biden broadly defended his economic agenda on Thursday, May 27, arguing that his policies had already begun to benefit ordinary Americans and dismissing the business community’s concerns about labor shortages and rising wages. In a speech at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Biden cited declining epidemic, faster employment,...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Welcome to Biden budget day: Where's the growth?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential Electioneenews.net

Murkowski's bet on working with Biden paying off

Ask Sen. Lisa Murkowski who is to be credited for the Biden administration's surprising decision to defend a controversial oil and gas project in her home state, and the Alaska Republican is quick to give dues to a relentless, monthslong pressure campaign collectively waged by the three-member congressional delegation. But...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Urges Congress To Increase the Minimum Wage To $15 an Hour

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour as companies struggle to find workers. During an event in Ohio on Thursday, Biden said, “We’re seeing what happens when employers have to compete for workers. Companies like McDonald’s, Home Depot, Bank of America, and others, what do they have to do? They have to raise wages to attract workers. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Income Taxrealclearmarkets.com

Biden-Yellen Intl Tax Cartel Won't Bring Growth

It was with a feeling of deep disappointment, as well as some deja vu, that I read Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is still pushing to form an international cartel of governments that would implement a minimum corporate income tax rate across borders. Now, instead of 21%, Yellen is calling for a… Read Full Article »
EconomySandusky Register

Bank on higher wages

We didn't see that coming and are still unsure what to make of it. But one thing's for sure: Score big for the working man and woman. The announcement on Friday that our local amusement park intended to up its wage package to $20 per hour, with a $500 signing bonus, could be a game-changer for the working class.
Businesstheohiostar.com

Consumer Prices Outpace Americans’ Wage Growth as Inflation Surges

Massive government spending has decreased the value of the American dollar and triggered increased consumer prices, which economic experts said will only get worse. Americans will continue to see higher prices across the board, from food and gasoline to home appliances and cars, as the federal government continues to propose more stimulus into the economy without an adequate plan to pay for it, according to several experts. Even if the government doesn’t pass legislation increasing taxes, higher prices ultimately amount to an “inflation tax,” some of the experts said.
Presidential Electionamericanbar.org

Biden Should Bet the Farm

President Biden has placed climate change at the center of his administration and recognizes that “we’ve already waited too long to deal with th[e] climate crisis and we can’t wait any longer. . . we desperately need a unified national response.” To tackle this challenge, President Biden appointed climate and environmental justice (EJ) leaders before taking office, reentered the Paris Climate Accord hours after his inauguration, and shortly thereafter issued executive orders on climate and racial equity that lay the groundwork for swift action to address the climate crisis and its disproportionate impact on historically underserved communities. Further, on April 22, 2021, the administration announced an aggressive plan to reduce emissions by 50 to 52 percent of 2005 levels by 2030 (2030 Climate Plan).
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Biden's Climate Chops Face A Big Test On Old-Growth Forests

In the Cascade Mountain Range of west-central Oregon, near the small town of MacKenzie Bridge, is an area of Willamette National Forest that’s home to a patchwork of mature Douglas fir and western hemlock. The oldest are between 120 and 150 years, towering more than 100 feet. Few mature forests...