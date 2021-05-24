Roy Rogers Rides Again in “Mackintosh and T.J.”

If you could picture the perfect way to spend an evening in August, what would it be? Would it include a George Strait show in Vegas? If so, you’re in luck. It has been a great couple of days for fans of George Strait. Yesterday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that King George will close their 2022 event. That’s going to be an amazing show. The King of Country music playing his 31st concert at the Houston rodeo is a big enough deal. On top of that, it’s the 90th anniversary of the event. There’s no way that isn’t going to be a killer night. However, that show is almost a year away.