Avalanche looking ahead in playoffs after sweep of Blues

Raleigh News & Observer
 2021-05-24

Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog didn’t hesitate in admitting that playing on a line centered by standout Nathan MacKinnon is a blast. “It’s definitely one of the best jobs in hockey,” Landeskog said. Colorado’s top line of MacKinnon, Landeskog and winger Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and assist in...

www.newsobserver.com
