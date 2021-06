BOSTON — Tuukka Rask doesn’t deserve to be criticized. The veteran goalie for the Boston Bruins deserves to hoist the Stanley Cup. The Bruins fell short again this season and it didn’t help that Rask played nearly the entire 2021 season with a torn labrum in his hip. The 34-year-old netminder will have surgery to repair the damage as a result of 14 seasons as one of the top players at his position in the NHL. Even though his contract will expire in the coming weeks, he wants to return to the Bruins and said he will play for Boston and no other team.