newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Kerry Godliman: 'Whitstable' sleuth is 'quite close to me'

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTbxc_0a8yZV9S00
Kerry Godliman can now be seen in the British detective drama, "Whitstable Pearl." Photo courtesy of Acorn TV

NEW YORK, May 24 (UPI) -- Derek and After Life actress Kerry Godliman said she embraced her inner Miss Marple to play a small-town restaurant owner and amateur sleuth in the new British mystery series, Whitstable Pearl.

Based on Julie Wassmer's books, the six-part drama debuts Monday on streaming service Acorn TV.

Godliman plays Pearl, a middle-aged single mother, who starts a private detective agency in her family's oyster bar.

Frances Barber plays Pearl's sassy mom, Dolly; Rohann Nedd plays her university-bound son, Charlie; and Howard Charles plays Mike, a big-city cop displeased to be transferred to a coastal village.

"I just really loved the script and the character. She is really quite an unusual person, Pearl. I was flattered to be asked to do it. I haven't played a part like her before, so it was quite exciting," Godliman, who is also a stand-up comedian, told UPI in a phone interview Thursday.

"I haven't completely transformed myself for the characterization," she added, noting she didn't give Pearl a distinctive walk or manner of speaking.

"She is quite close to me in terms of characterization. She's got a bit of humor and she's strong, but she is vulnerable, as well. Traits I have."

The actress thinks many viewers will relate to her character, particularly if they are beginning new chapters in their lives.

"When women reach a certain age and the kids grow up and leave home, there is a turning point in your life and you do sort of review, 'Well, what do I want, now that I am not needed in the same way?'" Godliman said.

Pearl is a good detective because she cares about her clients, has an excellent moral compass and isn't forced to work within the same constraints as the police do when she is investigating her cases, the actress said.

The character is invested in her neighbors' safety and happiness because she is a lifelong resident of the town. She also has the advantage of knowing the locals and many of their secrets.

"She's got a different barometer, so she can make different choices," Godliman said. "Ultimately, she can't arrest anyone or alter the course of justice, I suppose, but she can go with her instincts a lot more."

Her relationship with Mike is difficult to define and evolves over time.

"It has a lot of twists and turns. Initially, I think she finds him irritating and a bit patronizing and gruff, but then she softens a bit toward him, and they kind of flirt, but it's not massive. Then he annoys her again," Godliman said.

"They do a little dance back and forth. They don't click straight into anything too soon."

While the show hasn't officially been renewed yet, its star is game for future seasons.

"I want to be the new Miss Marple," she laughed, referring to the iconic Agatha Christie crime-solver. "She'll go on and on and she'll age. It will be like, 'How many people can be killed in this tiny town?' There'll be no one left!"

Whitstable Pearl may follow the practice of showing an idyllic village in which unexpectedly clandestine deeds take place, but it isn't the typical resort town seen on television.

"It doesn't have a Ferris wheel or a pier or arcades. It's not that kind of town. It's a pretty seaside town and it is a holiday destination, but it's a little bit untraditional. It doesn't have 'Kiss Me Quick' T-shirts. It's got a concrete factory down the front and oyster farms. It's a working town with natural beauty," Godliman said.

"It's kind of bohemian, Whitstable. It's got a real art scene, as well as bougie shops. It's got a lot of different tribes all living cheek by jowl with each other."

The cast and crew grew close while filming the series since much of the United Kingdom remained on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were all down by the sea in deep winter in the middle of a pandemic," Godliman recalled. "It bonded us.

"I think we were all just happy to be there and grateful for it, but nothing was open. All the shops were shut and the restaurants and the pubs. We were just there as a little unit, sort of floating through this funny circumstance."

The actress has a theory about why many people lately seem obsessed with mystery TV shows, films and books.

"There's a kind of formula to them. There is a puzzle or a riddle and then it's sorted out," she said.

"There's closure and there is something quite appealing about that, isn't there? We are not left dangling with unanswered questions at the end."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
113K+
Followers
32K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Kerry Godliman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleuth#Family Drama#British#Acorn Tv#Actress Kerry Godliman#Humor#Flirt#Natural Beauty#Television#Sort#Home#Game#Bougie Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Olivia Welch, Lauren Oliver rethink 'Panic' stunts

LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- In the Amazon series Panic, based on Lauren Oliver's book, teenagers risk their lives to compete for a cash prize. Oliver and star Olivia Welch said the games represent the danger teenagers feel as they enter adulthood. "It's hard to face your own fears,"...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Virgin River' Season 3 to premiere July 9 on Netflix

May 28 (UPI) -- Alexandra Breckenridge and the cast of Virgin River have announced that Season 3 of the romantic drama will premiere July 9 on Netflix. The actress was joined by Martin Henderson and other members of the cast in a video addressed to fans that was posted onto Instagram on Friday.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Cruella,' 'Plan B'

May 28 (UPI) -- Emma Stone portrays a classic Disney villain in Cruella, two teens must find a Plan B pill in a new Hulu original film and Michael Douglas' The Kominsky Method returns with its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lady Gaga to release 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'

May 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release a special 10th anniversary edition of her 2011 album Born This Way on June 18. The 10th anniversary version will feature new packaging and six Born This Way tracks covered by artists who represent and advocate for the LGBTQ community. Big Freedia's...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Michael Douglas says 'Ant-Man' gives him a new 'appreciation about acting'

May 28 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas discussed how starring in Marvel's Ant-Man films changed his perspective on acting while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I never did any of those green-screen things. It's just, it's amazing. I mean I have a whole new appreciation about acting. It's not easy. There's nothing there," Douglas said on Thursday.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Marvel confirms Oscar Isaac for 'Moon Knight'

May 28 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios has confirmed that Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac will star in the Disney+ series, Moon Knight. The studio posted a photo of Isaac with panels from the Moon Knight comic book on a wall behind him Thursday. Jeremy Slater -- whose credits include Netflix's...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

No Season 2 for 'Debris' on NBC

May 28 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its sci-fi drama, Debris, after one season. Low ratings are being blamed for the show's demise, according to Variety and Deadline. Starring Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip, Season 1 wrapped this week after 13 episodes. "Very proud of...
Video GamesPosted by
UPI News

Merle Dandridge joins HBO's 'The Last of Us' in return to video game role

May 28 (UPI) -- Merle Dandridge has been cast in HBO's upcoming adaptation of PlayStation video game series The Last of Us, where she will reprise her role as Marlene. Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement. Dandridge portrayed the character in 2013's The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3 and in 2020's The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Usher expecting second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

May 28 (UPI) -- Usher is going to be a dad of four. The 42-year-old singer is expecting his fourth child, his second with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. People reported the news Thursday after Usher and Goicoechea attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Usher hosted. Goicoechea showed her baby bump in a fitted black gown.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Friday, May 28, 2021

Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021 with 217 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include British statesman William Pitt...
RelationshipsPosted by
UPI News

Jimmie Allen marries Alexis Gale at intimate wedding

May 28 (UPI) -- Jimmie Allen is a married man. The 34-year-old country music singer married his girlfriend, Alexis Gale, at an intimate wedding Thursday. Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Allen and Gale married at a small ceremony with family and friends. Guests included fellow country music singers Tyler Rich, Chuck Wicks and Darius Rucker.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

TXT teases '0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)' music video

May 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group shared a preview Friday of its video for the song "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori. The teaser opens with footage of Yeonjun dancing by himself at...
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!