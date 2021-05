Everything is ready to restartPortugal incoming With the claim “Welcome to Portugal!” Now the country can welcome tourists from the European Union, from countries associated withThe Schengen area (LiechtensteinAnd the NorwayAnd the Iceland e Switzerland) And from kingdom united; Countries with an incidence rate of less than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Visitors to these countries are not subject to quarantine, subject to the situation of fighting the epidemic in Portugal and the countries of origin.