The Monday Morning Kickoff

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers wrapped up spring practice on Thursday with the annual Scarlet-White Soring Game. It was a chance for fans to get into SHI Stadium and check out the team in action. There was a 5,000-person limit and those in attendance so a competitive intrasquad scrimmage. The Scarlet team downed the White team by a final of 23-21, thanks to a 38-yard field goal in the waning minutes by Valentino Ambrosio. This marks the first spring practice Rutgers was able to complete since Greg Schiano's return as head coach.

