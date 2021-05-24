newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs Preview

By Ben Macaluso, more posts
fubo.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Playoffs are full of teams we haven't been used to in the postseason lately including the Knicks, Hawks, Mavs and Suns. Who will be this year's biggest surprise?. The 2021 NBA Playoffs couldn't have started any better. Maybe most importantly there was no bubble in Orlando but a pretty close second was that the NBA Play-In games were a smash hit. The Washington Wizards had less than one percent chance in the waning months of the regular season to make the playoffs. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal brought zeal to the nation's capital not seen since John Wall was last at 100 percent. Now they're in and may only be an eighth seed but they held tough against the best team in the East, Philadelphia in the opener.

www.fubo.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Teams#Clippers#The Knicks#Sixers#Hawks#Mavs#Nba Playoffs#The Washington Wizards#Tv Channel#Fubotv#Espn#Abc#Nbatv Live Stream#The Brooklyn Nets#Draymond Green#The Phoenix Suns#Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Final Regular-Season Records, Seedings and Bracket

With multiple seeds undecided going into the last day of the 2020-21 NBA season, teams had a lot to play for Sunday. Because the Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, the New York Knicks had a pathway to the No. 4 spot. After Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics, the Knickerbockers will open the postseason at Madison Square Garden next week.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings: Lakers land in play-in as No. 7 seed in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAThe Ringer

Can the Nets Win a Title With Their Offense Alone?

Raja Bell and Logan Murdock of the Real Ones podcast are here to break down the top teams in the NBA and decide whether they are real or fake contenders. In Episode 1, we take a look at the Brooklyn Nets and discuss their high-powered offense, whether their defense will come alive in the playoffs, and why Jeff Green and Blake Griffin are players to keep your eyes on during the postseason.
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant had great quote about Nets’ Big 3

The Brooklyn Nets are a title favorite because of their Big 3, but Kevin Durant isn’t buying it. The Nets traded for James Harden to add him to the dynamic pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, the three have played just eight games together this season due to injuries and other factors.
NBANBA

The six most interesting storylines entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are here! Well, almost. First up is the Play-In Tournament, which features a number of high stakes games, including one between the Lakers and Warriors that will see two of the league's best players go head-to-head. That should set the tone for a postseason that has no shortage of storylines.
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players With Everything to Prove in Playoffs

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) With the regular season meeting its end yesterday and the play-in tournament soon to follow, the long awaited reunion between the Phoenix Suns and the NBA playoffs is now just around the corner. Ending a 10-year drought, the Suns know exactly how much this moment means to their fans, even despite their unfamiliarity with the postseason atmosphere.
NBASB Nation

The Nets are so good they’re basically playing street ball

The Brooklyn Nets took a loose ball and turned it into street ball magic on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Let’s be real: This all starts with the astounding pass from Blake Griffin, which, honestly — I didn’t know Blake Griffin could make a pass like this. The Nets had so much confidence that they pulled this off in the second quarter, and it’s normally the kind of thing you’d see in a fourth quarter blowout.
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....
NBAYardbarker

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAPosted by
InsideHook

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs: Postseason streaks and droughts snapped in 2021

From the short offseason to players being ruled out due to health-and-safety protocols to nearly all the All-Star festivities being conducted in one day, the 2020-21 NBA season will go down in the history books as one of the shortest and most unique years. The 72 games have been entertaining,...