2021 NBA Playoffs Preview

The 2021 Playoffs are full of teams we haven't been used to in the postseason lately including the Knicks, Hawks, Mavs and Suns. Who will be this year's biggest surprise?. The 2021 NBA Playoffs couldn't have started any better. Maybe most importantly there was no bubble in Orlando but a pretty close second was that the NBA Play-In games were a smash hit. The Washington Wizards had less than one percent chance in the waning months of the regular season to make the playoffs. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal brought zeal to the nation's capital not seen since John Wall was last at 100 percent. Now they're in and may only be an eighth seed but they held tough against the best team in the East, Philadelphia in the opener.