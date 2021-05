F — or obvious reasons, we will never know why Diana,Princess of Wales, decided to be interviewed by the then little-known TV journalist Martin Bashir. As was apparent even at the time, through unattributed briefings that made their way into books and the press, the Prince and Princess of Wales were each anxious to place the blame for the breakdown of their marriage onto the other party, with the general public acting as alternately mesmerised and appalled jurors.