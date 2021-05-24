Dave Bautista Will Retire as Drax After 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3'
Dave Bautista confirmed that his final appearance as Drax the Destroyer will be in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. In a recent interview with Ellen, the Marvel staple explained that he is getting older and that it’s “getting harder and harder for him” to film the shirtless scenes as Drax. “…and I’m also going to be 54 years old by the time Guardians 3 comes out, and the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me,” Bautista said with a laugh. “You know, the journey’s come full circle and I’m ready to kind of step aside and wrap it up.”hypebeast.com