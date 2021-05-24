Dave Bautista Will Retire as Drax After 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3'

Apple TV+ has revealed a teaser trailer for the second season of its post-apocalyptic series See, which will premiere globally on Friday, August 27 on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter. The series also received an early renewal for a third season, with filming currently underway in Toronto, Canada. The second season will introduce Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa's character, Baba Voss. See takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.