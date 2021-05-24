Chipotle Is Quietly Testing Out Mini Churros in Select Locations

Chipotle has been quietly rolling out a new dessert option on its menu in select locations nationwide. Recently, Chipotle was spotted testing out mini churros dusted in the quintessential cinnamon sugar in its Irvine location. Foodbeast has noted that since the locations are close in proximity to Chipotle’s headquarters in Newport Beach, it might be a sign that it is beginning to bring churros to Chipotle’s mass nationwide market.