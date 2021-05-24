Death notice: Esther Rickert

Walter Ottis Wood, Jr., 74, of Baker City Oregon lost his long battle against cancer, on April 28, 2021, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise, ID. Walt was born January 9, 1947, in Alton, Illinois, the only child of Walter and Stella Wood of Shipman, Illinois. He attended local grade school and Southwestern High School making many life long friends. He delighted in working on local farms, mowing and cleaning in the town cemetery (his father was the town's mayor), hunting raccoons at night and squirrels during the days in the woods and growing up in a caring, Christian community of family and friends.