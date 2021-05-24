newsbreak-logo
Union, OR

Death notice: Esther Rickert

La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

Esther Rickert, 85, of Union, died May 22 in Baker City. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande. To plant a tree in memory of Esther Rickert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

