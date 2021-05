It looks like Lionsgate thinks the Ryan Reynolds/Sam Jackson/Salma Hayek/Antonio Banderas/Morgan Freeman sequel is a crowd-pleaser... First, the quick news. Sony has once again moved the domestic release date for Peter Rabbit: The Runaway. The film, which opened well enough with $6.4 million in the United Kingdom (compared to $10 million for Peter Rabbit in early 2018), was slated for June 18 where it would have opened against the Wed-Sun debut of Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. But now the James Cordon-starring live-action/animated sequel will debut on June 11, where it will play alongside Warner Bros.’ buzzy In the Heights. This isn’t earth-shaking news, but this one does hope that, when it comes to domestic release dates, the tenth time is the charm.