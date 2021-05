JAMESTOWN, N.D. — West Fargo completed a two-game sweep of Jamestown, winning 7-1 and 11-10 in North Dakota Class A baseball Monday. The Packers got out to a fast start in Game 1, scoring all seven runs in the first three innings. Jadyn Iverson led that charge, recording three hits and four RBIs, including a double. Delia Osland added two hits. Emma Johnson got the win on the mound, allowing just one run off four hits through four innings.