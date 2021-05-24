Local & area roundup: Gansen, Brunscheen win again at Dubuque Speedway
Matt Gansen and Chase Brunscheen picked up their second feature victories of the season Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway. Gansen, a Zwingle, Iowa, driver, claimed the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature for the second consecutive week at the track. The top five in the 16-car feature also included Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque; Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill.; and Jaden Fryer, also of Freeport, Ill.www.telegraphherald.com