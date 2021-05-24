newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Local & area roundup: Gansen, Brunscheen win again at Dubuque Speedway

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Matt Gansen and Chase Brunscheen picked up their second feature victories of the season Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway. Gansen, a Zwingle, Iowa, driver, claimed the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature for the second consecutive week at the track. The top five in the 16-car feature also included Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque; Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill.; and Jaden Fryer, also of Freeport, Ill.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zwingle, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Wheatland, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Worthington, IA
City
Bernard, IA
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Sherrill, IA
City
Mechanicsville, IA
City
Moscow, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Baseball#Wis#Noah#Imca#First Sportmod#Hobby Stocks#Reds#Dubuque Packers 4#Buds#The Prairie League#Dakota Freese#Eihl#Dubuque Speedway#Rickardsville#Placid#East Dubuque#Pleasant Grove#Freeport#Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Local roundup: Marolf claims Late Model feature at Dubuque

Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa, picked up his first IMCA Late Model feature victory on Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway. Marolf held off Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld for the checkers. Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa; and Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 13-car, 25-lap feature.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Epworth, IAtelegraphherald.com

Local & area roundup: WD grad Butcher claims decathlon at MVC championships

University of Northern Iowa sophomore Zack Butcher won four individual events this weekend en route to winning the decathlon at the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track & field championships in Carbondale, Ill. The Epworth, Iowa, native and former Western Dubuque High School standout finished with 6,490 points to lead a...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Dubuque, IAOskaloosa Herald

Dutch men pile up the points at league track meet

DUBUQUE — The Central College men’s track and field team had a trio of scoring enries in three different events Friday to put the team in the lead at the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Central had four men score in the decathlon, three in the high...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dyersville storywalk to be unveiled this week

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville recently announced the opening of the Westside Park Storywalk. Storywalks featured pages of a children's story spread out along a walking trail. The Dyersville storywalk spans about one-third of a mile. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

1 additional COVID-19 death, 3 new cases in Dubuque County

The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:. One additional COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The death toll now stands at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state. Three additional residents of...
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Retired Dubuque attorney receives Eagle Scout lifetime achievement award

Michael Coyle said becoming an Eagle Scout is only the beginning of an important commitment of service to a community. “I tell (new Eagle Scouts) that they have to get onboard now and give back,” Coyle said today. Coyle, 76, received the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award...
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.